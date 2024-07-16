“It is an important challenge that concerns economic development, the training of young people’s skills for health. The impact of a national center like ours can not only make the country grow, but can provide a perspective of care. Research continues in the 47 institutions with a network of activities that, on the one hand, identify new molecular targets, therefore new drugs and, on the other, increase technologies, therefore the capacity to develop drugs” in an “ever more efficient and ever faster way, with increasingly modern tools”. This was stated by Rosario Rizzuto, president of the National Center for the Development of Gene Therapy and Drugs with RNA Technology Foundation (Cn Rna & Gene Therapy), speaking today in Naples at the Graduation Day, the diploma award ceremony for the first 28 students of the Pharmatech Academy of the University of Naples Federico II, born from the will and supported by the Cn Rna & Gene Therapy, one of the 5 national centers financed by the European Union’s Pnrr.

“The investments go in different directions – continues Rizzuto – One is that which accelerates the research and development of the drug. The other concerns the construction of permanent infrastructures – one will be set up in Naples and will be a factory for the synthesis of RNA molecules – and the strengthening of the gene therapy centers that are present in Rome and Milan. The third” direction of the investments concerns “one of the most important aspects: building human capital, therefore having training activities, which then – he reflects – is what we do today, here, with the completion of the first cycle of the Academy, with the training of people who have already graduated who, with a doctorate in research on the innovative topic of RNA and gene therapy, acquire new skills for their future and for that of the country”.