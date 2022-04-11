“An acceleration should be made with the PNRR also because there are clear ideas about what the organization and the needs of patients are. For example you have to accelerate access to innovative orphan drugs, ensuring its availability throughout the territory; and then there is the great theme of plasma derivatives to take into consideration, which are often the only therapies to reduce blood disorders“. Thus the senator of Forza Italia, member of the Health Commission of Palazzo Madama, Maria Rizzottiin his speech at the initiative organized by FedEmo entitled “Let’s make perspectives active”, on the occasion of the XVIII World Hemophilia Day, held at Palazzo Rospigliosi in Rome.

“The demand for this product – explains Rizzotti – continues to grow every year, making the gap between supply and demand, in particular for immunoglobulins, chronically unsatisfactory on a national, European and global level. I have submitted a question to the Minister of Health to ask him if he thinks it appropriate to equip the country with one procurement strategy because we are at a time when, with the pandemic, blood donations have decreased but now the donors are just waiting to be able to have the doctor who, instead, is employed in the hospital wards for Covid. So I made the proposal also use the trainees of the last year of the specialties to be able to help the blood collection centers“.

“I hope that the search for personalized therapies and the true strengthening of proximity medicine and, above all, the uniformity of provision of services and services, can be increasingly supported”, concludes the senator.