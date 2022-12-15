Even the housewife from Voghera understood the terms of the dispute very well but he didn’t

From historical parades on Red Square to st the Communism he has done a lot, but unfortunately not in the right direction if he is now represented by a Lothar in an undershirt who shaves with a plastic razor, ranting about Meloni “prone to Europe” and about the POS on which he didn’t understand one club.

But let’s proceed in order.

Yesterday a bizarre video appeared on Twitter by Rizzo set in his home bathroom, indeed modest, furnished in a national – popular way, with a shabby cabinet full of bottles and medicines from Piedmontese umarell in disarmament.

But interesting is what will go down in history as the “razor talk”.

The communist politician rejoices because the newspapers reported that “those in Brussels, those with sacks of banknotes are accepting the POS limit from 60 to 40 euros (actually 30, ed). Just this morning, so tonight when you go to eat pizza with your girlfriend, you will spend 40 euros for a pizza and a beer for two, you will have to pay it by credit card. Nice job Meloni eh, on your knees by these gentlemen who have the limit for their envelopes starting at 500,000 euros. Shame”.

In the discourse of the razor, however, a deadly error is hidden which makes us understand that Rizzo he really didn’t understand anything about the rule on the Pos.

In fact, in the video he is convinced that the law obliges the consumer to pay with the “credit card” and that is the Pos the expenses starting from 40 euros (the last hypothesis is at 30 euros).

But the red Lothar did not understand that the payment with the pos it is optional and not mandatory as he believes and one can always pay with cash!

Conversely, the law will require merchants to accept the pos for payments starting from 40 euros while under this limit they can refuse to use the digital payment on which bank commissions are paid.

That a politician like Rizzo – who has been several times in Parliament – could fall into an interpretative error of this magnitude is sensational also because ordinary citizens have understood very well how the mechanism works.

But it won’t be that Rizzo by now rich and famous, has he too become too far from common life, that of every day, so much so that someone does his shopping so as not to mix with the fetid populace that poisons the supermarkets?

Now also the legendary housewife of Voghera he understood very well the terms of the dispute but he didn’t.

In all of this we register a singular concordance between Rizzo and la Melons on raising the cash ceiling. This is because even the good Marco has evolved and is now part of an aggregation called Sovereign and Popular Italy which contests Brussels and its impositions.

It is also curious to see the first real post-communist spot on social media, in which a politician talks while shaving, if we except the famous advertisement by Mikhail Gorbachev for Pizza Hut in the Kremlin on Red Square, which marks the real fall of communism and not the one that occurred with the dismantling of the Berlin Wall.

However, users have been merciless with him.

In a Twitter, one who had noticed that Rizzo had not understood anything about the Pos rule wrote: “Comrade Rizzo two things together like shaving and talking are too difficult to do at the same time”.

