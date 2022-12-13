“Diabetic retinopathy is one of the complications of diabetes, perhaps the most feared because it affects vision, and it is increasingly frequent, considering that the diabetic pathology is becoming a pandemic. The therapy of choice is pharmacological, with monthly intravitreal injections of anti- Vegf or with slow-release steroids”, effective “for several months. But the main therapy for all the complications of diabetes is blood sugar control” because “the changes do not allow us to control retinopathy, whatever therapy we use”. So Stanislao Rizzo, director of Ophthalmology at the Catholic University and Policlinico Gemelli Irccs, speaking on the sidelines of the Rome FLORetina Icoor 2022, one of the international reference congresses for the treatment of retinal pathologies, which has just ended. (VIDEO)

The complication manifests itself “with the evolution of diabetes”, explains Rizzo, organizer of the congress organized with the sponsorship of the Agostino Gemelli Ircss University Hospital Foundation which brought together over 2,500 specialists in the sector. “The diabetic – continues the expert – has a higher frequency of retinopathy if he has had diabetes for several years”. The disorder “usually manifests itself with a decrease in vision which, many times, is also the first sign of the disease. For this reason, doctors and diabetologists ask for an eye fundus examination: in fact, there are the first signs of the disease on the retina”.

The prevention of diabetic retinopathy is based “on blood sugar control – continues Rizzo -. Early diagnosis is made with a simple eye visit, with an eye fundus examination, in the times established by the diabetologist. For patients with no signs of disease, we recommend a check-up every year. If there are already signs of diabetes or retinopathy is ongoing, the eye check is every six months. Eye screening – recalls the specialist – is mandatory for diabetics, it is in all international protocols “.

Disease management also depends on the level of diabetic disease. “The small lesions of initial diabetes, which do not affect the visual function, are controlled with periodic checks – specifies Rizzo -. In the more advanced stages, when the disease has affected the macula, the central part of the retina, and the patient already has visual examinations are different. The visit is very simple – the specialist reassures – The pupil is dilated with the drops: it is a simple examination of the fundus. It is then the ophthalmologist who decides whether the patient should undergo other more in-depth examinations such as the Oct (Optical coherence tomography), an optical coherence tomography, a painless, harmless and very fast examination that scans to see the state of the macula, which is the part that allows us a distinct view of the face of our loved ones, to read or watch TV. Another test – he adds – is retinal fluorescein angiography with contrast medium, also this non-invasive and painless, to identify the lesions, the ischemic areas”.

Therapies are varied and increasingly effective. In diabetic maculopathy there is “a macular edema. The macula is full of liquid which prevents you from having good vision – recalls Rizzo – Until recently, the laser destroyed the ischemic areas to avoid neovascularisation, the cause of bleeding. Today the laser is used only in some cases – he continues – The therapy of choice is the intravitreal injection of drugs. These can be of two categories, anti-Vegf, which inhibit the growth factor of blood vessels, dangerous because they can cause bleeding. With these drugs – reminds the ophthalmologist – it is possible to reverse the formation of these vessels. The second category of drugs includes steroids, cortisone, which has a powerful anti-oedema action: it is used when oedematous maculopathy is present, above all, in patients at cardiovascular risk who have already had a heart attack, for example”.

The ophthalmologist “can choose the most suitable therapy – summarizes Rizzo – the laser is used in patients who today cannot receive the frequent treatment of intravitreal injections with anti-Vegf which, sometimes have monthly administrations”. For “steroids, we have slow-release devices: small capsules that release the drug over several months, reducing the injection load. The ophthalmologist – he concludes – will always decide for the best of the patient”.