LESS THAN a month before the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo surprises stars by leading home runs and hot on the heels of production leaders. Identified in his career with the Chicago Cubs, where he spent 8 seasons, in his second season with the Bronx squad, he comes from a magical night last Tuesday, hitting three home runs and beating Baltimore 12-8 . Rizzo, with this sublime performance, the first to connect thirds of clubbing in a game, reached 8, to unseat CJ Cron, from Colorado, from the top; Joc Pederson, of Giants; Byron Buxton, of Twins, and the surprise of Ozzie Albies, of Atlanta, to be within six sticks of the entire lap. Eleco to 18 productions, placing third behind three of the co-leaders, Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Seattle’s Ty Frances, with 21. In his 12-year Major League career, he has collected 259 howitzers, seven seasons with 20 or more home runs and three with more than 30. The previous edition was shared with the Mets and Yankees, with 22 homers. He has kept quiet because in the offseason there was too much talk that they had that position contemplated for free agent Freddie Freeman, who finally left the Atlanta Braves to sign with the Dodgers. Yankees, with that third of sluggers, Rizzo, Stanton and Judge, they should go far, I think.

WHEN Óliver Pérez surprised us by taking advantage of the opportunity to return to the Majors, to complete his 20-year career, we thought that the conditions were right to finish the season. Unfortunately, seven starts lasted him, and the left-hander did not live up to expectations. In seven relief starts, he went 1-1 with no saves and a troubling 15.47 ERA. He now he must fulfill what he had promised before going to Arizona. This year he retires, sharing the summer with Toros de Tijuana and winter with Tomateros de Culiacán. What Culichi has done is worthy of recognition. The Mexican with the most years in the Majors -20-, is a task that hopefully we will have life to see if some brave man at least comes close or equals. The same as his strikeout mark of 1,546, the third highest among Aztecs, surpassed by Fernando Valenzuela, with 2,074, and Gio Gallardo, with 1,584.

Julio César Urías offered another excellent start, but without victory. He pitched six innings for one hit yesterday at Arizona, homering in the bottom of the fifth. He left the game forfeit, but in the eighth he tied the Dodgers at 1 for a no decision. Ultimately, Diamantes won 3-1.

The Sinaloa Sports Promotion Board has set out to create sports infrastructure in the state. At least at the start of this government administration, baseball stadiums have been built in Caimancito, multipurpose fields in La Cruz and the Valdez Montoya ejido in Navolato. Beach volleyball in Las Riberas de Culiacán and another conventional one in Imala. They have just auctioned off gloves signed by multi-world boxing champion Canelo Álvarez, whose profits will be invested in a boxing gym in Mocorito. They also began field work to rehabilitate the baseball stadium in the Valdez Montoya ejido. David Vargas, head of the PIDS, announced that the sports support project is encouraging. Little League is on the priority list. For now, they sign work agreements in the municipalities of the center and north of the state. Next week they go south.

We received an invitation to the first Seniors National Baseball Championship, over 60 years old, which will be in Mazatlan on May 5, 6, 7 and 8. The president of the National Veterans Baseball Association is Lieutenant Colonel Eugenio Carlock, the same one who directs the Sembacosin Eagles in the home Veterans Leagues. The atmosphere will be good in the national baseball moth.