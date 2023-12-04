Rizz was decreed the word of 2023 by Oxford University Press, publisher of the prestigious dictionary of the same name, whose definition means style, charm, attractiveness or ability to attract a partner. The term, indicative of “charm, charisma”, and used a lot by Generation Z, circulates above all on social media (in particular on TikTok). It can also be used as a verb – «to rizz up» – and in this case it is to be understood as attracting, seducing or simply chatting with a person to arouse a certain interest in them.

The word reached its peak of popularity last June, when it was used by actor Tom Holland in an interview where he was asked what his “rizz” was. “Rizz was chosen by language experts at Oxford University Press as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped and shared within the community, before being disseminated more widely,” the publisher explained. The protagonists of the evolution of everyday language are on the one hand social media and web culture, on the other the young generations who use and convey those new terms. Words, ways of saying which, as the same authoritative source highlights, catch on very quickly precisely due to their speed of diffusion on the internet and which in fact manage to overcome previous linguistic trends. Oxford University Press’s choice of word of the year is the result of a public vote on social media.

In 2023, several terms were proposed by linguist experts, among which people had to express their preference: in addition to rizz, there was also beige flag, swiftie, de-influencer, prompt, heat dome, situationship and parasocial. Ultimately the chosen expression should best reflect the linguistic trend of the last 12 months and have some cultural potential as it represents a snapshot of history as well as having a more lasting meaning. Emblematic of this trend was the term Vax, chosen as the word of the year 2021, in relation to vaccination against Covid-19. In recent days, the prestigious American dictionary Merrim-Webster also named “rizz” as one of the most important words of 2023, even if the first place went to “authentic”.