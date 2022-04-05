Still no news about a second season My Dress Up Darling. But while it takes shape, fans start to remember the good times that this anime left them.

One of them was when Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojō they visited a love-hotel or love hotel. Couples who want to have sex go to this site, but in their case they just wanted to do a photo shoot with a new guy. cosplay from Marinethe one of Rizu-kyun.

Rizu-kyun is a character who belongs to a fictional four-panel manga or 4-koma, as it is called in Japan. She is a succubusa female demon that feeds on people’s dreams.

But the problem is that he decided to focus on a light novel writer… who doesn’t sleep! Yes, she does, but during the day, and that’s when she can’t act. This creative uses the nights to write and Rizu-kyun wants him to sleep.

For the same reason, he tries again and again to make him fall asleep, but he does not succeed. The appearance of this succubusand of Marine making cosplay of her draws attention in My Dress Up Darling.

In fact, wakana he had to use a bit of his imagination to recreate the outfit he is wearing. This one is quite brief as it is mostly black comprising a black top, panties and socks as well as sleeves and a wide white section on the front.

Rizu-kyun has distinctive elements in My Dress-Up Darling

Well, what was mentioned before can be seen in the cosplay from sally doranow. The above is complemented by a wig with red hair, which in addition to being loose has a pair of pigtails.

It could not miss either the attributes of a succubus, as is the case with the horns, the wings and a tail ending in a heart-shaped point. This last part is not fully appreciated due to the way the photo was taken, but it can be seen.

They also could not miss a couple of little fangs, the nails painted black and the green eyes of Rizu-kyun on My Dress Up Darling, which are achieved by means of pupils. As you can see, this cosplayer took into account all the details to recreate this character.

The location, which appears to be a room with a bed, is reminiscent of the hotel room where this part of the anime story took place. It’s a cosplay well detailed.

