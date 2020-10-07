Security forces have piled up three terrorists, including a partner of Hizbul Mujahideen, considered a dangerous terrorist commander, Riyaz Naikoo. He attacked a BJP leader on Tuesday and also fired on the leader’s PSO in retaliation. The PSO was martyred in this attack. A top Jammu and Kashmir police official said on Wednesday that the Hizbul Mujahideen had tasked a close aide of slain militant commander Riyaz Naiku to attack the BJP leader in Ganderbal.Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said in a tribute program of constable Altaf Hussain that Shantir Ahmed, a terrorist from Awantipura who was killed in Ganderbal, was specially tasked to carry out the attack. Hussain was injured during an attack on Tuesday night while protecting BJP leader Ghulam Qadir. He managed to kill an attacker. He later died.

Stacked after the encounter

The Director General of Police said that some more clues have been found at the site of the encounter which is being investigated by investigators. He said that the slain terrorist (Shabir Ahmed) was close to Hizbu Mujahideen militant Riyaz Naiku and Naiku was eliminated in an encounter earlier this year.

Terrorism flourishing at the behest of Pakistan

According to police, Shabir was recently involved in terrorism. He said that in this union territory, on the instructions of Pakistan, its terror masked TRF (The Resistance Front) is being selectively targeted and killed.