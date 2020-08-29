On the first day of the case, he was questioned for about 10 hours. On the second day too, she came to face the CBI’s questions. He is accompanied by his brother Shouvik and a working staff. According to reports, the team of the investigating agency has SP Nupur Prasad who is questioning Riya. There were reports that Riya was questioned in the first round of questioning Europe trip, her relationship with Sushant and what happened between 8 and 14. According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Riya was questioned by the CBI on drugs on the second day.

Drug related questions

Some more screenshots have surfaced of Risenly Rhea’s drug chat. According to reports, Riya has confessed that she has messages in it. The CBI can ask Riya today (Saturday on the second day) this question… – Did Sushant take drugs? – Has Rhea ever taken drugs? – Who was bringing drugs to Riya and his associates? – Why and whom did drugs talk about in 2017? – Who is Gaurav Arya? Has he ever supplied drugs? – Has Sushant ever been given drugs silently? Has Sushant ever taken an overdose of drugs? What was Riya’s role in this? – Who were the people identified by Riya and Sushant taking drugs? – Who used to take drugs from suppliers? – Was Sushant’s drug habit told to Sushant’s family or someone he knew? – Jaya, Shruti Modi, Ayush, Samuel, Dipesh and Siddharth Pithani have any connection with drugs?

How Riya met Sushant

According to reports, the CBI team has questioned Sushant before Riya. When did she meet Sushant? What was the relationship between them? Was there a fight between the two? At the same time, it is being told that the CBI has a long list of questions asked by them, including these questions … 1. What happened between Sushant and you that you left his house on June 8? 2. Was Sushant worried about something, if yes, what was it? 3. Where were you on Sushant’s death i.e. 14 June and what were you doing? 4. What kind of medicines was Sushant taking, did he suggest any medicine to Sushant? 5. Did you meet Sushant with any doctor? 6. Why was Sushant Hinduja admitted in the hospital? 7. Did you inform Sushant’s family that his health is bad? 8. Did you sign a film with Sushant? 9. Did your father ask Sushant to take any medicine? 10. Were you taking all the decisions related to Sushant’s money? 11. How was your relationship with Sushant? When and how did you meet her? 12. Did you call Sushant’s family after Sushant’s death? 13. Did you go to Sushant’s house after his death? 14. What did you go to the morgue house of the Cooper Hospital? 15. How many times have you been questioned by the Mumbai Police? 16. Why did you form a new company together with Sushant? 17. Who came to meet you at your house in lockdown? 18. Do you have any quarrel with Sushant’s sister? 19. Who did you tell about your relationship with Sushant? 20. Why did you call DCP (Bandra)? 21. How do you think Sushant died? 22. When did you meet Siddharth Pithani? 23. Why did you hire staff from Sushant’s house? 24. Are you in contact with Pithani and Samuel Miranda? 25. What happened on the Europe Trip? 26. Where did the money go from Sushant’s bank account, where was it spent? 27. Why did you delete the hard disk, what was in those harddicks? 28. You said in an interview that Sushant used to take drugs, how long did you know about it and what did you do to stop them? 29. Have you or brother ever bought drugs for Sushant? 30. Who used to bring drugs for Sushant, who paid for it?