Riya Chakraborty got permission to come out of jail after 28 days, after hearing that her mother Sandhya Chakraborty came out of her mouth, ‘Ishwar Hai’ and she wept. This entire time has been quite heavy on Riya’s family. His mother said that Riya’s father was about to fall unconscious.

Son is in jail, thinking he is going crazy

Riya’s mother said to TOI, what has Riya done, how will she heal? But the fighter she is, the stronger she will be. Riya’s friends received her from the prison gate and took her to Santa Cruz home. Her mother Sandhya Chakraborty said that now her daughter will be able to overcome the ‘false infamy’ and ‘lynching’ done by the whole country, that nightmare. He said, I have to have therapy done to get him out of this misery. Riya’s mother said that she was relieved that she came out of jail. But sadly, all this is not over yet. My son is still in jail and I am going crazy thinking all these things.

Fear of starting the doorbell

Riya’s neighbor recently claimed that they saw Riya Sushant together on the evening of 13 June. Riya’s mother denied it. They said, we know that neighbor. She was a great fan of Sushant. Our house also came once. Why she is saying this without proof is beyond comprehension. By checking the location of Riya and Sushant, it will be known that this is another lie. Riya’s mother said, as soon as the doorbell rings, we get scared. We do not know who will come. Many times, reporters become CBIs and enter our buildings. We have to install CCTVs outside the door.

Riya Chakraborty released from jail, Bombay High Court bail on 8 terms

Can’t sleep, have started thinking of suicide

Riya’s mother said, “My children are in jail, so I can’t even sleep in the bed.” I can’t eat If I think of anything untoward, then I wake up at midnight. My family is devastated. At one point, I started thinking of suicide. I had to take therapy and when such thoughts come, I think I have to live for the children. He said, I am proud of my daughter. He endured so much and came home today and said, why are you feeling sad, we have to fight it by being strong.