In the Sushant Rajput case, the AIIMS panel has rejected the theories of the murder. Riya Chakravarty’s lawyer Satishmaneshinde has received a reaction on this. He says that he is now waiting for the official version of the CBI. He said that truth cannot be changed.

Maneshinde said – waiting for the official version

Satish Maneshinde has said in his statement, ‘I have seen the statement of AIIMS doctors in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The official papers are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be given in the court after the completion of the investigation. We are waiting for the official version of the CBI.

‘Truth cannot be changed’

Maneshinde further said, ‘On behalf of Riya Chakraborty we have always said that the truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. In some media reports, the speculation that is going on about Riya is all about the special purpose. We are with the truth. Satyameva Jayate.’ It is being told that the AIIMS report has rejected all the theories of poisoning and strangling Sushant. It is reported that the CBI will now investigate the abetment of suicide. It is being told that the CBI is investigating from every angle, from murder to suicide, but the evidence of murder has not been found so far.