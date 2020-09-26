His family’s lawyer Vikas Singh has made a big claim regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Vikas Singh has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was not committed suicide but was strangled to death. However, he has made this claim by referring to a doctor of AIIMS team. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde has reacted to this claim. Satish Manshinde said that based on photographs, the trend by AIIMS doctor to say that Sushant died due to strangulation was 200 per cent. After this claim of AIIMS doctor, they have demanded CBI to set up a new medical board.

“In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, one of the team of AIIMS doctors headed by Dr. Gupta, based on photographs, saying that Sushant died of strangulation, is a dangerous trend,” said Satish Manashinde. The CBI should set up a new medical board to keep the investigation impartial and free from interference. Agencies are being pressured to reach pre-determined results for obvious reasons before the Bihar elections. We have seen Gupteshwar Pandey taking VRS from DGP post only a few days ago. Such a step should not be repeated. ‘

Lawyer of Sushant Rajput’s father said, the investigation of the case went astray towards drugs

In fact, Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, had claimed that I am being frustrated by the CBI’s delay in turning the claim of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to death. A doctor from AIIMS team told me that the photos that I sent to them were 200 percent indicating that Sushant’s death was due to strangulation and not suicide.

Vikas Singh while talking to the media said that Sushant’s family feels that the investigation is going in a different direction. All attention is now diverted to the drugs case. Sushant’s father’s lawyer further said, “Today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the case is going.” To date, the CBI has not held a single press conference to find out what they have received. I am not happy with the speed at which the investigation is being conducted.