Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the CBI investigation is going on at present about the FIR of Riya Chakraborty lodged against the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that while handing over the case to the CBI, the Supreme Court had also handed over the investigation to the Mumbai Police.

He said, ‘Riya Chakraborty had lodged an FIR against Sushant’s sister and doctor, in which he was asked to give medicine to the actor on fake medical prescription. CBI is also investigating this.

Raut said on AIIMS report, ‘everyone maligns Sushant’

Let me tell you that Riya had lodged an FIR against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh, Mitu Singh and Dr Manohar Lohia Hospital’s doctor Tarun Kumar and others on September 7. Riya alleged that Priyanka Singh made a fake prescription of the doctor and gave the slip to Sushant for the purchase of illegal drugs.

Riya Chakraborty’s complaint first accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka of giving him drugs. A doctor writing a fake prescription was also convicted in a complaint made by Riya. It was said in the complaint that Dr Tarun Kumar had given him medicines for depression without examining Sushant on Priyanka’s suggestion, which is a violation of law in many ways. Riya’s complaint states that prescription doctor Tarun Kumar is a cardiologist by profession, how can he prescribe depression medicines related to mental illnesses.

Shiv Sena said – Sushant, Kangana and Pandey were also angry

The Mumbai Police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC in this case like 420 (cheating), 464 (accused of making a fake document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 466, 306 (forcing suicide). . After the Supreme Court order, the police handed over the case to the CBI.

Explain that after the FIR lodged by Sushant’s family, Param Bir Singh said that in the initial investigation of the case, the family of the actor did not suspect anyone. He had also said, ‘The family did not want to name anyone in the statement. Despite constant calls from our officers, the family did not come back to record their statement.

Adhir Ranjan, Riya released soon after AIIMS report in Sushant case

At the moment, the audio of Ursan of the forensic panel of AIIMS is in the headlines. In this case, after the leaking of an audio tape, there has been an uproar over the investigation once again. In this audio tape, the head doctor of AIIMS panel Sudhir Gupta claimed that Sushant did not commit suicide but was killed. Sushant’s sister Shweta has questioned such urns on social media.

Advocate Vikas Singh of Sushant’s family has already said that he is not happy with the AIIMS panel report. He said that he would talk to the CBI chief about the formation of a new forensic team. Vikas Singh has said that how can an expert forensic team give its conclusive opinion without examining any body while the postmortem report of Cooper Hospital has already been doubted in which the time of death has not been mentioned.