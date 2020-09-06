Breaking his silence on the issue, Indrajit Chakraborty has given a statement to India Today in which he congratulated the whole of India on the arrest of his son. In the statement, he said that his son has been arrested and now probably the next number is that of his daughter. Indrajit said in his statement that a middle class family was ruined only in the name of justice and everything is justified in it. Explain that NCB has already questioned Indrajit Chakraborty in this case. It is believed that Riya Chakraborty may be questioned on Sunday.
NCB bid on Shouvik’s remand, will come face to face if it comes true
Shouvik and Miranda in NCB remand till 9 September
After being arrested on Friday, the NCB on Saturday presented Shouvik and Miranda to the magistrate. Here, Shauvik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that the NCB evidence was incomplete and Sushant Singh Rajput was using drugs before Riya came into his life. However, the NCB has stated its stand that it has also detained some alleged drug peddlers in this case. Shouvik and Miranda have confessed to buying drugs from these peddlers and some other parties may also come forward in further inquiries. After hearing the arguments, the court has sent Shouvik and Miranda to NCB custody till 9 September. Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, NCB has also taken custody of Sushant’s staff Deepesh Sawant.
Rhea Chakraborty’s phone opened secret – Riya Chakraborty was involved in illegal drugs business?
