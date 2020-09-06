In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after drug chat surfaced, the direction of investigation of this case completely changed. Some WhatsApp chats of Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty surfaced in the case before the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the case. When this information came to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), it was found that Riya and Shouvik were constantly buying drugs. On this basis, on Friday, NCB arrested Shauvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Now the statement of his father Indrajit Chakraborty on the arrest of Shouvik has come out.

‘A middle class family was ruined’

Breaking his silence on the issue, Indrajit Chakraborty has given a statement to India Today in which he congratulated the whole of India on the arrest of his son. In the statement, he said that his son has been arrested and now probably the next number is that of his daughter. Indrajit said in his statement that a middle class family was ruined only in the name of justice and everything is justified in it. Explain that NCB has already questioned Indrajit Chakraborty in this case. It is believed that Riya Chakraborty may be questioned on Sunday.

NCB bid on Shouvik’s remand, will come face to face if it comes true

Shouvik and Miranda in NCB remand till 9 September

After being arrested on Friday, the NCB on Saturday presented Shouvik and Miranda to the magistrate. Here, Shauvik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that the NCB evidence was incomplete and Sushant Singh Rajput was using drugs before Riya came into his life. However, the NCB has stated its stand that it has also detained some alleged drug peddlers in this case. Shouvik and Miranda have confessed to buying drugs from these peddlers and some other parties may also come forward in further inquiries. After hearing the arguments, the court has sent Shouvik and Miranda to NCB custody till 9 September. Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, NCB has also taken custody of Sushant’s staff Deepesh Sawant.