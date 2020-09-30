The NCB has detained him and his brother Shouvik Miranda in a drug case. His lawyers are constantly trying for bail in the court. According to the latest report, Riya’s lawyer has rejected the NCB’s allegations in court that Riya and her brother Shouvik used to give money to Sushant for drugs.

Riya did not finance finance for drugs

Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik were arrested on September 9 after a drug angle surfaced in the Sushant case. His bail order has been reserved by Justice Sarang Kotwal. According to the Hindustan Times report, lawyer Satish Maneshinde, arguing for Bell, said Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was mindful of the expenses. There is no question that Riya finances Sushant’s drugs.

On March 17, Riya’s credit card received money

Riya is accused of being part of the drug syndicate, to which Maneshinde said that the allegation was made only because on March 17, Riya gave her credit card to Samuel Miranda. He took out 10 thousand rupees and bought banned medicines. He said that no peddler was given money for drugs directly from Riya’s card, so it is wrong for him to have a connection to the drug nexus. He also said that Sushant had no shortage of money, which Riya had to pay him.

Lawyer said, Sushant used to take drugs before

The lawyer also said that Sushant accompanied Riya Chakraborty in April 2019. He is already taking drugs from it. According to reports, two of his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have already told this to NCB.