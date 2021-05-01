The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the media spokesperson for the Riyadh region police, Major Khaled Al-Kreidis, that the security services of the district police carried out a robbery incident at the headquarters of a commercial enterprise specialized in communications. With (700,000) riyals and recharge cards worth (1,300,000) riyals, and through the evidentiary measures taken, the competent authority was able to overthrow its executors, who are (6) residents of Pakistani nationality, violating the residency system, in the fourth decade of life, and were caught in possession of re-entry cards The stolen cargo, and were fully recovered, while part of the stolen cash was recovered. They were stopped, and preliminary legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.