The club, led on the bench by Ramon Diaz (former striker known in Italy), is ready to make a crazy offer for Cristiano Ronaldo. Former Roma’s Al-Nassr rivals Rudi Garcia have already offered a two-and-a-half-year, $200m deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is busy at World in Qatar and at the moment he says he is focused only on his Portugal. However, the beginning of the week was characterized by continuous reports that want theAl-Nassrclub of Riyadh led on the bench by the former coach of RomeRudy Garcia and between the posts from the former Neapolitan David Ospina, particularly keen to secure the Portuguese champion, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, by offering a lucrative £173m (€200m) a year contract for two-and-a-half years. With a proposal of this magnitude, Al-Nassr would have no particular competition problems.

But the conditional is a must…

Yes, because a real “Riyadh derby” with market shots for the 37-year-old Portuguese. As reported by the transfer market expert Fabricius RomanL’Al-Hilal from Ramon Diazthe most successful club in theSaudi Arabia and local rival of Al-Nassr, would be ready to relaunch with an equally “crazy” proposal. See also Catania can finish the championship. Third auction: Mancini already pays the 25% requested by the Court

The problem for reigning champions Saudi Arabia is the fact that they cannot sign players in the January window. In short, we will only talk about it in the summer. So here is why Al-Nassr is pushing to secure CR7 as soon as possible.

December 2, 2022 (change December 2, 2022 | 2:16 pm)

