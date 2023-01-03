The Riyad Bank’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.9 in December from 58.5 in November, marking the lowest reading since September, but still well above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction.

The rate of job creation was the fastest in nearly five years, with the employment sub-index rising to 52 in December from 50.6 in November.

However, the output sub-index fell to 61.0 in December from 64.6 in November, and the pace of growth in new orders also slowed.

The Saudi government estimates that the gross domestic product will grow by about nine percent in 2022, after an upward adjustment from its previous estimates, as the Ministry of Finance attributed the amendment to a large extent to the activity of the non-oil private sector.

Nayef Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said, “We note that operating conditions remained favorable in December, characterized by rapid growth in non-oil activities and a strong labor market by the end of 2022, with a much greater momentum for jobs and wages than previously thought.”

“Overall, December data indicates continued growth for the fourth quarter with optimism about the coming year. This made us strongly expect non-oil GDP growth of more than four percent in 2023.”

Although business sentiment for the year ahead remained broadly positive, supported by expectations of higher investment and stronger demand, the degree of confidence fell to a seven-month low in December.