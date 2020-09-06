In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday questioned the main accused Riya Chakraborty for about 8 hours. NCB’s team Riya is again called for questioning on Monday. During Sunday’s interrogation, Riya confessed that she bought drugs but never took drugs.

Riya said – Drugs came to Sushant at home

Riya Chakraborty said that whatever drugs came into the house was only for Sushant Singh Rajput. He never consumed drugs. However, Riya has not been arrested but the statement of her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also come out in which she has said that Riya is ready to give arrest and any blood test will prove that she never took any drugs.

Shouvik also confessed – bought drugs for Sushant

Earlier, Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and other alleged suspects also said that they had purchased drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Face to face inquiry in this way is very important. So Riya is again called for questioning.

ANCB arrested three people

NCB has arrested Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff member Dipesh Sawant. The court remanded the three to NCB custody till 9 September.