In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Bureau questioned Riya Chakraborty for about 8 hours on Monday. Riya was allowed to return home by the NCB even after interrogation for the second consecutive day and was not arrested. Riya is again called for questioning on Tuesday. Mumbai unit head Sameer Wankhede and Delhi unit head KPS Malhotra questioned Riya on Monday. Apart from this, Riya was interrogated in front of all the accused Shauwick Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Riya has denied all the allegations in her inquiry. But the thing to note is that Riya’s difficulties have not diminished. Reports suggest that this is just one day’s relief.

Even after 14 hours of questioning, the arrest was not made

Two things are coming up about why Riya was not arrested. The first thing is that NCB wants to gather strong evidence before arresting Riya. In an interrogation of about 14 hours in two days, Riya has denied all the allegations against her. Riya said the same day the other day that he never took drugs himself, nor ever bought drugs or touched drugs. Riya’s statement has been recorded on Monday under 67 NDPS Act. On Monday, NCB has also questioned Riya regarding the evidence.

NCB’s troubles – Riya is not accepting the allegations

That is, in two days of questioning, Riya has not once confessed that she was involved in taking, buying or giving drugs. In such a situation, the NCB cannot take his statement as the basis and arrest him. 67 Under the NDPS Act, arrest is made on the basis of the confession of the accused. But Riya is not accepting and that is the problem of NCB. The investigating agency apparently has no ground to arrest.

There was a lot of talk with Sandeep Singh on Whatsapp of Meetu Singh, screenshot surfaced

Riya said – Sushant spoke, I used to type messages

According to reports, NCB questioned Riya over drug chat. To which Riya said that he had ordered drugs at Sushant’s behest. Regarding WhatsApp chat, Riya said that she used to send messages on Sushant’s request, Sushant used to dictate them and Riya used to type the same message. However, the same point is also important for NCB, as Riya got the drug transported from one place to another. That too for the person for whom he claims he was already in depression.

Arrest on Tuesday, all produced together on 9

According to the other matter which is coming out about Riya not being arrested, according to Riya Chakraborty there is a plan to arrest him on Tuesday. This is because on September 9, the remand of Shauwick Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda is coming to an end. The court has asked the NCB to further produce the accused through video conferencing. In such a situation, the plan of NCB is that Riya should be arrested on Tuesday and presented to the court together on Wednesday, 9 September.

If arrested, what would NCB want from the court on 9

If Riya is arrested on Tuesday, NCB will seek Riya’s remand in her next appearance, while Shouvik, Samuel, will also seek to extend Dipesh’s remand period. NCB Deputy Director Amit Gawate has also reached Delhi from Delhi to interrogate Riya Chakraborty. However, he is not sure whether he has questioned Riya today. Riya is to be questioned again on Tuesday. In such a situation, Amit Gawate can also ask him questions.

Know, why AIIMS team is doing Sushant’s investigation again

Riya confesses about cigarette, alcohol consumption

According to reports, in Monday’s interrogation, Riya Chakraborty has told NCB in clear words that she has never consumed drugs herself. Yes, she has definitely confessed that she has been consuming cigarettes and alcohol. Riya has again claimed in front of NCB that she had ordered drugs for Sushant and only on Sushant’s request.

Riya revealed the big names of Bollywood

It is also being told that Riya has mentioned many big names of Bollywood in NCB inquiry. NCB asked Riya that if Sushant used to take drugs and party to drugs, then who lived in those parties? In response, Riya has mentioned many big names.

Anuj continues to be questioned, cross examination again

Another alleged drug peddler, Anuj Keshwani, has been detained by the NCB investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant case. Anuj’s name was taken by Kaizan Ibrahim, previously detained in drug peddling. On Tuesday, NCB will once again conduct cross examination of Riya. Riya will again be questioned in front of all the accused. NCB will try to give Riya a confession regarding drugs.