A large development has come to light in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Home to Riya and Samuel Miranda, the NCB team conducted a raid at 6.30 am on Friday. Recently, some deleted chats of Riya Chakraborty had surfaced, after which there were reports of her being involved in drug dealing. Subsequently, the NCB started investigating the case with a drug angle. According to the report of our colleague Times Now, some more chats have come out of Riya’s brother Shouvik, in which Riya is asking for ‘Buds’ for someone.

Riya sought drugs from Shouvik

These chats by Riya and Shouvik belong to March 2020. In this, Riya has messaged, if he smokes 4 in a day, then plan accordingly. To this Shouvik has replied, do buds also be needed. Riya replies, yes Bud too. Shouvik writes, well we can take 5 gram buds which will make 20 sinks.

Kaizan has connection with Kubula Shouvik

Please tell that NCB has also made some arrests in this case. The team produced an accused drug peddler named Zaid Vilatra in court on Thursday. Zaid is in a 7-day custody of NCB. It is being told that he has taken many big names. According to a Times Now report, a person named Kaizan was also arrested by the NCB. He confessed to supplying drugs to Shouvik.



Zaid’s drug connection to Bollywood parties

The NCB arrested Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit from Bandra. According to reports, NCB recovered Rs 9.55 lakh from Zaid. There were reports that Zaid has stated that drug supply takes place at parties in the Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai. The NCB team has summoned Shouvik on Friday. Samuel Miranda is taken to the NCB Head Office after Red.

