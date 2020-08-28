‘How easily it took the form of Sushant’s’ widow’ Riya said in an interview to News18, ‘Ankita was in love with Sushant, so how could she not understand my pain. He did not talk to Sushant for 4 years, this is his statement. She was staying in his house. They have shown the picture of payment of one part and not the other. And how easily he (Ankita Lokhande) has taken the form like Sushant’s widow, while he is engaged to someone else, who was only friend of Sushant and Ankita, that too during their relationship. Sushant also has a picture with him (Vicky Jain).

‘Ankita is pretending to be a good woman’ Riya further said, ‘I find it quite strange that she is in a relationship with her (Sushant) only friend and was living in his own house. She did not even talk to him for 4 years, but she also claims that Sushant called her 1 year ago and said that I hare Sushant. But you did not talk to me. And you are staying in their house. You lie. A part house is yours. Are you dating their friend or in a relationship and then you are pretending to be such a nice woman. ‘

Riya accuses Ankita of lying Riya said in the interview that Ankita Lokhande is lying and giving a round-the-clock interview, while she was not in touch with Sushant for 4 years. In an interview given to Aaj Tak, Riya said about Ankita, Ankita Lokhande says since Riya came into Sushant’s life, he has changed. Riya questioned when was the last time she met Sushant, who is saying such a thing. Riya said that she can say with a claim that neither Sushant met Ankita nor any thing happened.

Ankita gave a befitting reply to Riya Ankita Lokhande wrote a long post on Instagram and gave a strong reply to Riya’s claims. In the post, Ankita had also given clarification about the flat from contact with Sushant.

Not only this, Riya also questioned Ankita and Vicky Jain’s relationship and said that Ankita was still living in Sushant’s house.