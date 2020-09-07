His girlfriend Riya Chakraborty’s team in Sushant Singh Rajput case has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister. This complaint of Riya has been made in the matter of giving fake medical prescription to Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya Chakraborty is currently being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug chat case and it is believed that Riya may be arrested in the case.

Riya Chakraborty has for the first time accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka of giving him drugs. In the complaint given by Riya, the doctor writing fake prescription has also been convicted. In the complaint, it has been said that on the advice of Priyanka, Dr Kumar gave her medicines for depression without examining Sushant, which is a violation of law in many ways. Riya said in the complaint that the description of the OPD is from Delhi while the deceased (Sushant) was present in Mumbai that day.

Riya’s complaint states that the doctor who wrote the prescription Tarun Kumar is a cardiologist by profession, yet he has made a fake prescription of depression medicines related to mental diseases. Riya’s complaint states that besides Sushant’s sister Priyanka, a case should also be registered against Dr Tarun Kumar. After Riya’s complaint lodged in Mumbai, there is a new twist in this case.