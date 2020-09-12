Who is Simon Khambata Simone Khambata’s name is under discussion after Riya Chakraborty drug case. Rimon is a fashion designer. It is being told that she is a good friend of many Bollywood celebrities including Riya Chakraborty and Ranveer Singh. There are reports that Simone has made her Instagram account private after being named in this case. Simone also has a parenting-related YouTube channel. She is a well-known social media personality and is seen in big parties. (Pic Courtesy: thewikifeed.com)

Husband’s social media account is also private Simone Khambata was born and raised in Dubai. He is married to his childhood friend Karan Panthaky. Karan’s Insta account is also private. It is being followed by Sonam Kapoor and Riya Chakraborty. (Pic: Twitter)

Sushant’s name has come before Simon’s name The investigation into drug angle in Sushant case started when Riya Chakraborty’s drug chat surfaced. It is being told that Simone Khambata was also named in these chats. Sara Ali Khan’s name has come on the Thailand trip with Sushant. Riya also said that Sushant used to take drugs with ‘Kedarnath’ co-stars. At the same time, Rakulpreet’s name has been taken by Riya in NCB inquiry. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Shouvik are also seen in this picture. (Pic Credit: www.thewikifeed.com)

NCB will take action after investigation There are reports that NCB is now preparing the dossier in this matter. Dossier means full raw paper of evidence and papers. Riya will collect evidence against the names she has taken and will be called for questioning. In this whole matter, a big action plan can be held at any time. (Pic Credit: Twitter)

Three out of 25 names surfaced

There are reports of the disclosure of names of several big Bollywood syllabus in Riya drug case. Riya is in 14 days judicial custody. It is being told that he has taken the names of 25 Bollywood syllables. According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Riya has also named Simon Khambata along with Bollywood actress Rakulpreet, Sara Ali Khan.