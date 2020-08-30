Riya Chakraborty, accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, broke his silence more than two months after the death of the actor. Riya talks about her relationship with Sushant and his family. Riya recently said during an interview that Sushant used to take drugs. Riya’s statement has revealed the reaction of well-known actor Shekhar Suman.

Shekhar Suman has been vocal about this matter from the beginning.

Shekhar Suman is constantly demanding justice for Sushant and his family. He has targeted Riya’s claims about Sushant. Shekhar Suman said that Riya should not have spoken about Sushant’s alleged taking of drugs. He also said that everyone should get a chance to present his case.

‘He will not come back to explain’

Shekhar Suman said, ‘Riya herself is saying that the CBI investigation is going on, so you didn’t have to say anything wrong about Sushant. If you loved her then she should not have said that. He has now left and will not return to give his clarification. ‘

‘Sushant never seen drugs’

Let me tell you that Sabir, who was an assistant of Sushant Singh Rajput, said that he was with him for so many days but never saw nor heard of taking drugs. There was nothing like it. Riya deliberately falsely accused Sushant.