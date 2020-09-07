The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drugs angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB has recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff member Dipesh Sawant. All three are currently on NCB remand. At the same time, NCB is also questioning Riya regarding the drugs angle. Meanwhile, Sushant’s friend and key witness of the case made several revelations about Riya and talked about the conspiracy of drugs.

Sushant was forced to take heavy doses

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend from our affiliate channel Times Now told that Riya Chakraborty’s inner circle gave heavy drugs to Sushant and he was forced to take heavy doses. The friend reportedly also said that Riya had completely controlled Sushant’s life (finance and career).

Riya said – Never took drugs

Let’s say that in Sunday’s interrogation, Riya Chakraborty confessed that he had purchased drugs and whatever drugs came into the house was only for Sushant Singh Rajput. He never consumed drugs. On the other hand, Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde also came out with the statement that Riya is ready to give arrest and any blood test will prove that he never took any drugs.

Riya lodged complaint against Sushant’s sister

According to Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde, the actress has lodged a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh. It is alleged that Priyanka Singh made a fake prescription of the doctor and gave the slip to Sushant for the purchase of illegal medicine.