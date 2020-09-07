Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend from our affiliate channel Times Now told that Riya Chakraborty’s inner circle gave heavy drugs to Sushant and he was forced to take heavy doses. The friend reportedly also said that Riya had completely controlled Sushant’s life (finance and career).
Riya said – Never took drugs
Let’s say that in Sunday’s interrogation, Riya Chakraborty confessed that he had purchased drugs and whatever drugs came into the house was only for Sushant Singh Rajput. He never consumed drugs. On the other hand, Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde also came out with the statement that Riya is ready to give arrest and any blood test will prove that he never took any drugs.
Riya lodged complaint against Sushant’s sister
According to Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde, the actress has lodged a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh. It is alleged that Priyanka Singh made a fake prescription of the doctor and gave the slip to Sushant for the purchase of illegal medicine.
Know, why AIIMS team is doing Sushant’s investigation again
.
Leave a Reply