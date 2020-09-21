The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating after the drugs angle was revealed in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During its investigation, the NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty and took into custody several people, including her brothers Shouvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant. At the same time, now Riya’s chat about drugs has surfaced. Due to which many stars of Bollywood may come under scrutiny.

N, D and K Bollywood top actress

Our affiliate channel Times Now has a chat between Riya Chakraborty and the rest of her inner circle. In this chat, the names of 5 top actors of Bollywood have been revealed. However, the names appearing during the chat are all in one letter (eg- N, J, S, D, K). In this chat, there has been talk of drug transactions. It is being told about these five names that N, D and K are the top actresses of Bollywood.

Talk about buying and selling drugs

According to the reports, it appears in the chat that N told K that I have got some MDs. J asked S to send CBD oil. D said to K Do you have goods? K replied that it is, but at home. I am in Bandra. More chats have been revealed in this way. In which there is talk about the buying and selling of drugs.

Riya used to provide drugs to Sushant

Let us tell you that there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had named 25 big Bollywood celebrities who were involved in the use of drugs in the NCB inquiry. Riya is in Byculla jail. Riya was arrested by the NCB on 8 September. She confessed in the interrogation that she used to provide drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor?

A report by Channel Times Now reported that sources were reported that the NCB may soon send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning on the use of drugs. At the same time, NCB has called Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday for questioning.