Has been called twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was questioned about 8 hours in this case on Sunday. According to a news channel report, Riya said that Sushant was addicted to the sets of Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’ in 2016.

Co-stars also used to take drugs!

Sushant was also seen in ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sara Ali Khan. According to the report, Riya revealed that many of her co-stars also took drugs during the shoot. Riya said that Sushant used to get them to type WhatsApp messages, and he wanted his staff to deliver the drugs.

Riya’s brother arrested

According to Riya, no one knew that he used to buy drugs. Riya Chakraborty is accused of buying and taking drugs. His brother Shouvik Chakraborty and manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested. He is accused of taking drugs and a connection to the drugs racket.

Riya’s drug chat came in front

Riya had several chats in which she was seeking drugs from her brother Shouvik. According to reports, Shouvik has told the NCB that Riya used to get drugs from him. At the same time, in a chat, Shouvik also wrote ‘Dad’ material is finished. However, it is not confirmed whether it was written for his father or someone said so in codeword.