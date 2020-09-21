Riya Chakraborty is lodged in Byculla Jail in drug case. In interrogation of Narcotics Bureau, Riya confessed that she used to provide drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Used to contact peddlers and gave money and instructions to brothers Shouvik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant for drugs. In the inquiry of ANCB, Riya has confessed many more things, while also making many interesting revelations. Riya has claimed that Sushant never used to possess drugs. He was always afraid of being caught.

This is also in Riya’s drug chat

According to Riya Chakraborty’s statement to NCB, Sushant never used to possess drugs. Drugs were always near Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda. The same people used to roll Sushant and join them. This is also confirmed by Riya’s drug chat. Where Riya has written on the group that Bhaiyya roll the joint. Dipesh Sawant has also acknowledged in his statement that he used to make drugs joint for Sushant.

Used drugs in another vehicle, so that …

Fear of narcotics and police also kept Sushant. Riya has said in the statement that Sushant and Riya used to travel in a different vehicle. They used to keep drugs in the car that used to be behind them. This is because if the NCB of the police comes, then the vehicle is stranded and both of them are not stranded.

Riya Chakraborty from NCB – Sushant took heavy dose of drugs with Sara on Himalayas

Never used to call peddlers themselves

Riya told that due to this fear, Sushant never used to call the drug peddler with his phone. For this, he used to call Riya or talk to Shouvik or his staff. Riya also said in her statement that Sushant’s phone is no longer with him. In this case, no more comment can be made about this.

Deepesh used to say to Samuel – do a soft rent

Riya says that Sushant used to talk to Dipesh Sawant or Samuel Miranda whenever he needed drugs. He used to talk to them about the sot or whether I want the goods. Riya has also said in her statement that Sushant used to take drugs beforehand, but during the shooting of ‘Kedarnath’ he took a heavy dose with Sara Ali Khan. After the news of Sanjana Sanghi’s fake Meitu allegation and the lockdown, her consumption of drugs increased.