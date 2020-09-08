The inquiry is going on for the third time today (Tuesday) in the office of Narcotics Control Bureau. There are reports that Riya has now turned from her own statement. According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Riya says that she (joint) may have taken a marijuana. He also says that Sushant was forced to take drugs.

Riya took a U-turn

Earlier, Riya said in her statement that she used to get drugs but she never took drugs. Even earlier in the interview given till date, she has said that she never took drugs. For this, he is also ready to give a blood test. Now Riya has taken a U-turn in NCB inquiry. He has said that he might have taken a joint of Ganj on Sushant’s force.

Riya’s brother arrested

At the same time, according to the report, NCB is not interested in whether Riya took drugs or not, but she is trying to find out the link with their drug supply racket. On the other hand, Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and many people related to the sale of drugs have been arrested.

FIR against Sushant’s sisters

While the NCB is questioning Riya Chakraborty, Riya Chakraborty has filed a report against Sushant’s sisters and a Delhi doctor in the Mumbai Police. Riya alleges that these people were illegally prescribing the drug without consultation to Sushant.