Ria Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. During the third day of questioning, he admitted that he had tried drugs. The thing that caught the attention of the people the most during this time was Riya’s T-shirt. Actually, Riya wrote a special message in the T-shirt she was wearing. Now this picture is becoming very viral on the Internet. Riya was wearing a black T-shirt. It wrote, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you ..’ This meant that come, me and you destroy patriarchy.

Riya’s answer was around Sushant

Now there is a lot of speculation about the message written on Riya’s T-shirt. After the arrest, Riya has to appear in court now. Let me tell you, all the answers of Riya were around Sushant in the interrogation on the third day. In response to every question, she was saying that she used to provide drugs for Sushant, Sushant used to take drugs, she used to talk to the drug peddler only on Sushant’s suggestion.

Riya later confessed

To this, NCB officials said that what she is saying comes under drug peddling and drugs trade. In such a situation, she will have a longer sentence because she used to buy drugs, buy and was in contact with peddlers. The officers told Riya that it would be better if you have taken drugs, then confess it. Riya is said to have broken up after this and confesses that she has also tried drugs.