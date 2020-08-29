Highlights: Film actress Riya Chakraborty faces serious charges in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Riya Chakravati has deep ties with Agra district of UP

Riya studied from fifth to tenth class at St. Clair’s School in Agra

Agra

Film actress Riya Chakraborty faces serious charges in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In such a situation, everyone wants to know about Riya Chakraborty. Riya Chakravati is closely associated with Agra district of UP. Riya did her schooling in Agra itself. He has studied from fifth to tenth class at St. Clairs School in Agra. She lived in Agra from the year 2003 to 2008.

School teachers teaching film actress Riya Chakraborty from 5th to 9th said that she (Riya Chakraborty) was very good in studies. She was much smarter and active than other students in the class. Due to this, Riya was also a favorite of all the teachers in the school. However, whenever Riya Chakraborty spoke about her schooling, she did not tell anyone about the few years she spent in Agra school. Despite this, schoolmates studying with Riya Chakraborty in Agra have not forgotten him.

Riya’s father was posted as a doctor in the army

Actually, actress Riya Chakraborty’s father was posted as a doctor in the Indian Army. During this time he lived in the army station quarters. While staying here, in the year 2003, Riya Chakraborty was admitted to St. Clair’s School with her brother Shouvik. Riya completed her tenth standard from this school. Explain that this school in Agra is one of the top rated schools in the district.

Sushant Case: Riya Chakraborty arrives at police security after 10 hours of questioning, tells drugs chat right

Riya starts her career with MTV’s reality show

Born in the Bengali family on July 1, 1992, Riya Chakraborty started her career with the MTV reality show TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She could not become the winner of this show and had to be content as runner-up. She was then seen hosting several shows on MTV. Riya then auditioned for ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ but was rejected. This is the same film in which Anushka Sharma was seen.

Riya has also appeared in the music album ‘Oye Heeriye’ with Ayushman Khurana. He made his film debut with the Telugu film Tuniga Tuniga. In 2013, he made his debut as Jasleen in Bollywood with ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. In 2014, she played Sonali in ‘Sonali Cable’.