In Sushant Singh Rajput case, Riya Chakraborty’s difficulties are going to increase. The CBI team is questioning Riya for the first time on Friday. The CBI will not arrest Riya until there is no concrete evidence. It is also being said that CBI can call Riya for further questioning several times. But in the midst of all this, he is also in action and has started investigating the case with the drug angle. In such a situation, after CBI, Narcotics Bureau is also ready to question and answer Riya.

NCB officials met with ED officials

The NCB team reached Mumbai on Thursday and met the ED officials on Friday. It was ED who cloned Riya’s smartphone and retreated to the WhatsApp chat, which revealed the drug chat. NCB officials have reached their offices directly after meeting the ED officials on Friday. KPS Malhotra, deputy director of Narcotics Bureau said that a preliminary inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

NCB prepares to send summons to Riya

With this, the meeting of the officers of NCB has started on Friday. In this meeting, further plan of action is being prepared for investigation of drug angle in Sushant case. It is reported that NCB is also preparing to send summons to Riya Chakraborty for questioning. Riya along with Shouvik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda will also be called for questioning.

CBI showed haste due to NCB

Riya Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on the 8th day. A big reason behind this is the investigation of NCB. Actually, Narcotics Bureau has registered a criminal case against Riya after a drug chat. In such a situation, the CBI feared that if the NCB interrogates Riya first or arrests after scrutinizing the evidence, it will affect the CBI’s investigation. The Narcotics team reached Mumbai on Thursday, following which the CBI issued summons to Riya for questioning on Friday morning.

Riya’s arrest, NCB’s case is more strong

Riya Chakraborty’s arrest is constantly raising questions. Actually, the CBI does not want to proceed for Riya’s arrest unless there is no concrete evidence. But the arrest sword is higher in the narcotics case over Riya. In the drug chat, the way there is talk of buying drugs and if Gaurav Arya who used to send drugs in a specific way, then how did he come to Mumbai from drugs Goa. If the NCB gets answers to these questions and strong evidence, then along with Riya, the arrest of his brother Shouvik is also decided.