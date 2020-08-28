CBI is investigating the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, new revelations are being made every day regarding the biggest accused in this case, Riya Chakraborty. Now, in the midst of all this, recently, Riya Chakraborty has presented her clarification for the first time during one of her interviews.

Riya Chakraborty has recently put her side to the allegations leveled against her in Sushant’s case. Apart from this, there have been allegations against Riya that she knows Aditya Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra. Riya has also presented her explanation on this charge in the interview. Riya said – ‘I have never met Aditya Thackeray and neither have I ever spoken to him. I do not know them. I only know Aditya Thackeray as a public figure.

Riya Chakraborty further said that- ‘I did not do anything that should arrest me. The kind of mental and physical pressure that my family is going through at the moment cannot be tolerated. I am completely broken. Nevertheless, I gather courage every day for myself and my family. The only reason we are alive is because I am telling the truth.

Apart from this, Riya has also appealed for an impartial hearing in Sushant’s case in the interview and also while talking about the allegations about drugs, Riya said- ‘I have never taken drugs nor have I seen any drug dealer I know, ‘I am also ready for the blood test’.