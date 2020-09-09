Things seem to be reversing in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Riya Chakraborty has been taken into judicial custody for 14 days. It is reported that Shouvik Chakraborty has also been taken into custody for 14 days after remand. The Supreme Court has handed over the Sushant Suicide Case to the CBI. Along with this, the ED, Narcotics Control Bureau and several federal agencies are also investigating this case. Riya Chakraborty is lodged by the NCB in Byculla Jail after three days of questioning. It is being said that Riya Chakraborty will hear the bail in Mumbai Special Court tomorrow.

On social media, people are divided into two groups. Someone is with Riya, and no one is holding back from trolling them. Riya Chakraborty’s 2009 tweet is now going viral. Actually, the film Jalebi actress Riya Chakraborty had a tweet on narcotic trafficking. He wrote, ‘I just read the story of an Indian girl. Due to his name in narcoti trafficking, he would pay four and a half years in jail. People are trolling Riya on this tweet.

One user wrote, ‘Say anything, the girl had confidence. One day will definitely show something like this. At the same time, another user writes, ‘Riya probably knows to travel in time. Those who had already written their story, the only difference was that Riya did not know that something like this would also happen to them.