On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, one gets to hear and see new revelations. While lawyer Vikas Singh is handling this case on behalf of Sushant’s father KK Singh, while lawyer Satish Manshinde is fighting the case on behalf of Riya Chakraborty. There have been many issues about Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer fees for several days. Recently, Satish has broken the silence about his fees and has kept many things in front.

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in an interview that, ‘Based on an article published 10 years ago, it is estimated that my fees are 10 lakh rupees, but why are we looking at a 10 year old article? In this way, my current fees will be much higher.

Satish further says, ‘Whatever fees I take from my clients should not make sense to anyone. If the income tax people want to know my fees, then I will tell them very well. I do not want to have any such discussion which is very personal between me and my client.

Remind you that Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, had targeted Riya for her lawyer. Shweta wrote in the tweet, “You are upset about how you will pay the installment of the house for 17000 rupees a month, please tell me from where you give money after hiring the most expensive lawyer in India.” Doing.’