Mumbai: Riya Chakraborty is in judicial custody in the drugs angle case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya’s bail plea is scheduled to be heard in the High Court on September 29. Meanwhile, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that pressure is being put on the investigating agencies to reach a pre-determined conclusion regarding the Bihar election. A few days ago we saw the VRP of DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Such steps should not be repeated.

Along with this, he said, “In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it is a dangerous trend to reveal the findings by an AIIMS doctor in the team led by Dr. Gupta based on photographs. The CBI should set up a new medical board to keep the investigation impartial. ”

Explain that the NCB investigating the drugs case has arrested about 20 people in this case. Apart from Riya, his brother Shovik Chakraborty was also arrested by NCB. Both are in jail in judicial custody. Riya and Shovik filed bail in the High Court on 22 September. Riya Chakraborty has said in the bail plea that he is innocent and the Drug Control Bureau (NCB) is “deliberately” making serious allegations against him and his family.

Meanwhile, in this drugs case, NCB is questioning actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. According to sources, Deepika has confessed to the drugs chat. Deepika’s drug chat with her manager Karishma Prakash was revealed.

