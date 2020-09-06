After the drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the NCB investigating the case has summoned Riya Chakraborty for questioning on Sunday morning. The NCB has already taken into custody Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant in this case. It is now believed that Riya Chakraborty can also be taken into custody after questioning. Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also reacted to the case.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Riya and her family in the Sushant case, has said that Riya is ready to arrest Chakraborty in the case. According to the reports, Riya’s lawyer said, “Riya Chakraborty is ready to be arrested as she is being targeted as a bully. If it is a crime to love someone then he (Riya) is willing to bear the consequences of this crime. Due to innocence, she has not gone to any court to get anticipatory bail in the cases imposed by Bihar Police, CBI, ED or NCB.

Please tell that it is already being speculated that Riya Chakraborty may be taken into custody. After the delay for the first interrogation and then the statement of Satish Maneshinde, it is now being speculated that Riya’s family and lawyer probably feel that it is difficult to avoid arrest. It is believed that Riya can be questioned today in front of Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh. Shauvik and Samuel remain in NCB custody till 9 September while Dipesh is to be produced in court today.