Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has strongly criticized Sushant Singh Rajput’s recent statement by Vikas Singh, the lawyer for the family, in which he claimed Sushant died due to strangulation. Vikas Singh has claimed that he has been told by a doctor from the AIIMS team that by looking at the picture it seems that Sushant’s death was not a suicide but a strangulation.

Demand to create new medical board

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has demanded the formation of a new medical board, criticizing Vikas Singh’s claim. He said in one of his statements, “In Sushant Singh Rajput case, it is a very dangerous practice to reach 200 percent conclusion based on a photo of a doctor of a team headed by Dr. Gupta.” The CBI should set up a new medical board to keep the investigation impartial and free of charges.

Paired Sushant case investigation from Bihar Election

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde also said to be affected by the Bihar election on the investigation into Sushant’s case. He further said in his statement, ‘It is obvious that in view of Bihar elections, pressure is being put on the agencies to reach the pre-thought results in the investigation. Recently we saw the VRS of DGP Pandey. Such things should not happen again. ‘

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels investigation is going in a different direction: lawyer Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh expressed unhappiness

Earlier, lawyer Vikas Singh said that Sushant’s family feels that the investigation is going in a different direction. All attention is being paid to the drugs case. The AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant died of strangulation. He further said that today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the matter is going. The CBI has not held a press conference on what it has received till date. I am not happy with the speed with which the case is going on.