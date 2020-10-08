His girlfriend and actress Riya Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after 28 days in the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Riya’s bail, her lawyer Satish Manashinde shared Riya’s 28-day AAP with all of you. Satish Manshinde told what Riya’s routine was for a month in jail, what she used to do and how she used to spend her whole day.

Satish Manashinde gave an interview to NDTV after Riya’s Bell, in which she shared Riya’s 28-day routine and all the details with everyone. In an interview, Satish Manashinde described Riya as a ‘Bengal tigress’ and said that the Bengal tigress would fight back to correct her image. Riya tried to keep herself very positive while in jail.

Used to teach inmates yoga

In this interview, Satish Manashinde said, “I personally went to jail after all these years to see a client, because the investigating agencies were behind him and he was being harassed. I wanted to see that he was in jail I was happy to see that she was living well inside the prison. She looked after herself in the prison. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and the inmates of the jail. She used to teach yoga to the inmates in the jail. She adjusted herself according to the prison, as she could not get home food due to the corona epidemic. She lived with the prisoners just like a normal woman. An army jawan As a girl, she faced war-like situations and is now ready to face anyone who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests. “

Targeted media

Satish Manshinde lashed out a section of the media, saying, “Riya will fight all those idiots who are shameless people who tarnish her image and line up outside my office for my interview. She said that some people are only TRP Riya was behind for him. He said that the reason behind Riya is that Sushant’s family wants revenge from him. As far as Riya is concerned, I do not know what is the reason, but it seems that the family revenge I have been saying from the beginning that the CBI, NCB and ED are behind Riya because she was the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, she was a live-in partner. “

Let us know that Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty of Bombay High Court has been released from Baikula Women’s Jail after being given conditional bail on Wednesday. Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that she would be able to sleep on her bed after about a month. The court has directed Riya to appear in the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in 10 days and submit the passport to the investigating officers. Apart from Riya, Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have been granted bail on Wednesday.