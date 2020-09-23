Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who played a key role in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has voluntarily relinquished his post. That is, they have taken VRS. His VRS has also been accepted by the Bihar and Central Government. On this Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde issued a statement and questioned about taking VRS. On which Gupteshwar Pandey has given a reaction. He said that Sushant Singh Rajput case has nothing to do with his VRS.

Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde had issued a statement saying, “Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s VRS request was accepted by the Bihar government and the central government within 24 hours, just as the Bihar government filed an FIR against Riya for CBI “It was transferred to him and the Center accepted it. It is justice not for Sushant but for Gupteshwar Pandey.”

Sushant Singh Rajput case has nothing to do with VRS

After this, Gupteshwar Pandey responded to this by holding a press conference. He said that no leader has questioned his impartiality. Worked impartially for every caste, religion and society. He said, “My VRS has nothing to do with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Whatever happened to Sushant in Mumbai. His old-sick-helpless father lives here in Bihar. He is frustrated by the Mumbai Police investigation And was disappointed. Then he came to us.

Supreme Court has corrected Bihar Police

Gupteshwar Pandey further said, “When the Bihar Police filed an FIR, the Supreme Court had also confirmed that this work was constitutional and legal. In this, Bihar Police did not do anything wrong. So there can be no question on this The Supreme Court, which went to Mumbai to investigate the Bihar police, did not even call it illegal. The Bihar government recommended the CBI at my behest. The Supreme Court recognized it as well. There is nothing illegal in it. “

Stars in the mud of drugs, Deepika, Shraddha, Sonam, Sara, Jacqueline – this list is very long, read the full list