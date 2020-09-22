Riya Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody in the drugs case ends today on Tuesday. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on September 8 after three days of questioning. If Riya Chakraborty is found guilty, she can be sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

May be sentenced to 10 years in jail

Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by NCB based on the statements of other accused arrested during interrogation in Sushant case. Riya was in judicial custody for 14 days in Byculla Jail. Explain that Riya’s bail application was given twice in the court, which was turned down by the court. Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under sections 8 (C), 27 (A), 29, 20 (B) and 28. If Riya is found guilty in this case, she can get a jail term of up to 10 years.

They believed to have helped in providing drugs

Riya was arrested in the drugs case and not in Sushant’s death. Riya was arrested by the NCB after her confession in which she believed that she helped provide drugs. Not only this, Riya also confessed that she was in constant contact with drug peddlers. After this confession, Riya was arrested under NDPS Act. It was told that he not only agreed to take drugs on his own, but has also named many big Bollywood celebrities who were involved in taking drugs. Riya also named 25 other Bollywood stars who were involved in taking drugs.

Bail application rejected in court

Explain that after the application was rejected in the Magistrate Court, Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had applied for bail in the sessions court and his application was rejected here too. Riya’s lawyer argued in court about his bail and he said that the actress has given her statement under pressure.

Many people arrested besides Riya

Those arrested by the NCB in the drugs case include Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit.

Included from Sara Ali Khan to Deepika

Names like Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are also appearing in the use of drugs. It is being said that NCB is going to send summons to Deepika for questioning next week.