Horror story turned into reality A tweet from Riya on November 19, 2009 is going viral. In this, the things he wrote 11 years ago are seen to be true in his real life. Riya wrote about the strangely frighteningly interesting story of an Indian girl who was sentenced to four and a half years for narcotic trafficking.

Arrests in drug angle Many twists are coming in Sushant Singh Rajput case after drug angle surfaced. The investigation of the case first reached the hands of the Bihar Police and then the CBI from the Mumbai Police. Subsequently, an investigation by the NCB to detect money laundering began. Now after the drug angle came to light, NCB came into action and arrests started.

Serious stream on riya Riya Chakraborty has also been imposed on Section 27 (A). It involves illegal drug trafficking and money transactions. It can carry a sentence of up to 10 years and usually the court does not grant bail.

Riya took Sushant’s name Riya Chakraborty has said in a statement to the NCB that Sushant was forced to take drugs and that he must have taken cannabis.

Riya’s viral tweet

Riya Chakraborty is caught in the drugs case. The court has sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Meanwhile, his nearly 11-year-old tweet is going viral. It is a matter of coincidence that in this tweet, Riya wrote about drug trafficking and a girl going to jail.