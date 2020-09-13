Riya Chakraborty was detained on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, after which the court remanded him to judicial custody till September 22. Today once again the court has extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty till 6 October. Apart from Riya Chakraborty, the custody of Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, who were staffed by his brothers Shouvik and Sushant, has also been extended till 6 October.

According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, NCB can also seek one day police custody of Ripa’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s staff Deepesh by filing a petition in the court. All the accused were produced through video conferencing. All of them have been detained in connection with the purchase and use of drugs.

Earlier, Riya and Shauvik Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed the bail plea of ​​both of them in Bombay High Court. He told that the High Court will hear the bail petitions of Riya and Shouvik on 23 September. Maneshinde said that Justice Sarang V Kotwal will hear these petitions and after hearing the details of bail petitions will be shared with the media.

Meanwhile, the NCB investigation has also revealed new names in drug chat. In this case, the NCB team is questioning Jaya Saha, whose drug chat with Riya Chakraborty was also revealed. In this case, NCB has also sent summons to Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and CEO of talent management company Kwan Dhruv for questioning.