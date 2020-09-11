Riya Chakraborty is in 14 days judicial custody in a drug case. She is housed in the women’s wing of Byculla Jail. His legal team is trying to get him bail. The arguments on his bail application have been completed on Thursday, while a decision on this is to come on Friday. Riya has spent 2 days in jail. Apart from Riya, a decision is also to come on the bail of Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. The verdict in the Seshal court regarding all six is ​​coming in a while.

Starts with Poha-Tea at Breakfast

The decision was reserved by the sessions court on Thursday on the application of Riya’s bail. On the other hand, on the second day in jail, Riya will go on roll call at 6 am like the rest of the prisoners. He was served tea and poha at breakfast at 7.30 pm. Riya had lunch of dal, rice, vegetables and roti in the jail mess. After dinner, she stayed in her General Barrack’s Circle No. 1 cell.

Riya told herself innocent in Bell’s application

Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda are also in 14-day judicial custody. According to reports, NCB Sources had said that they had enough evidence to arrest Riya. However, there are reports that Riya has written in Bell’s application that NCB has forcibly confessed to her.



Riya shifted to separate barracks due to security reasons

According to reports, Riya was kept in a normal barrack when she reached the jail on Wednesday morning, later shifted to a different cell due to security reasons. Riya was given dinner at 6 pm on Wednesday in jail. They had 2 rotis, vegetable and rice in their food.