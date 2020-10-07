Media Outside Rhea Apartment

Drug Case Ria Chakraborty, a jailed Bollywood actress, has been released after about a month and has reached her home. Riya was released from Byculla Jail at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday evening after getting bail from the Bombay High Court. There was a gathering of media personnel outside Riya’s apartment Primrose. Riya was arrested on September 8 by the NCB investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, in its judgment, the Bombay High Court has not granted bail to Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Along with Riya, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant have also been granted bail.

While hearing Riya’s bail plea, the Bombay High Court has not granted bail to Shouvik Chakraborty and alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar. It is believed that Shouvik Chakraborty’s chats about buying drugs are still under investigation, so he has not got bail. The NCB has not recovered any drugs from Riya Chakraborty and her bail claim was strong on this basis as well.

Riya Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of 1 lakh. Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has asked the court to give 1 month time to complete the bail bond. In such a situation, it is believed that Riya can hardly come out of jail immediately. The NCB also sought a stay from the court on the order of the bail, which has been rejected by the Bombay High Court. Riya Chakraborty was not getting bail due to Section 27A of the NDPS Act. His bail plea was rejected twice by the Lower Court.

What are the allegations of NCB?

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty has been in custody for the last 28 days. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde says there is a conspiracy to implicate him while NCB says Riya and Shouvik Chakraborty are part of a drug syndicate in Bollywood. On the one hand, Riya’s lawyer says that Riya had bought drugs for Sushant, which was in very small quantity, so he should get bail. On the other hand, the NCB has not yet presented any evidence in the court to prove that Riya Chakraborty had drugs. However, the logic of the NCB was that since Riya or Shouvik was released, they could try to disprove the evidence as the case is still under investigation.

Apart from Riya, NCB has arrested many others

In the drug chat case, the NCB arrested several alleged drug peddlers, including Riya Chakraborty, besides his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant. Apart from this, the NCB also questioned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet in this case.