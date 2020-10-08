Riya Chakraborty has been released from jail on bail. However, his brother Shouvik Chakraborty did not get bail in the drugs case and he is in judicial custody till 20 October. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Riya. Riya reached Byculla Jail on 9 September after her arrest on 8 September. She remained like a common prisoner in jail for 28 days. But do you know how Riya’s days in jail were spent? Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde has revealed this in an interview.

Yoga training to prisoners

Pleased with Riya’s bail, Satish Manashinde told an interview in a website that he had come to meet Riya in jail during 28 days. Manashinde said that he was happy to see that Riya was spending time in jail to teach yoga to inmates instead of depression.

Riya did not get homemade food

Satish Manashinde said that Riya used to do yoga in the jail herself, and was also giving yoga classes to the other inmates. Rhea did not even get a home meal due to a corona infection. Therefore, he spent his 28 days like a common prisoner.

‘Hopefully all three agencies will stop chasing’

After Riya got bail, Satish Manashinde said in his statement, ‘We are very much in tune with the decision of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. Truth and justice have prevailed and the facts and the law have finally been approved by the court of Justice Sarang V. Kotwal. Riya’s arrest and detention were completely unfair and beyond the law. The manner in which Riya has been chased like a witch by the three central agencies CBI, NCB and ED should cease. We are committed to the truth. Satyameva Jayate.’

NCB office to go on first Monday of the month for 6 months

Let the Bombay High Court grant Riya a conditional bail. He has got a bail on a personal bond of one lakh rupees. They have also been asked to submit their passports with the ACB. Riya must attend NCB’s office at 10:00 am and 11:00 am on the first Monday of every month at least once a month for the next six months. While Riya has been asked to appear at the nearest police station for the next 10 days.