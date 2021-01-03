Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty was spotted on Sunday, months after coming out of jail. Riya along with her brother Shouvik are looking for a new home in Mumbai. Many pictures of Riya are getting viral on social media in which she is seen with brother Shouvik.

In the pictures, Shouvik and Riya are seen wearing masks Riya wore a pink sweatshirt, which is inscribed with love on it. However, while Paparazzi was taking pictures, the two did not talk to him.

It is known that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Riya Chakraborty had come in for a lot of discussion. Riya was arrested by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) after the drugs angle in Sushant case. She remained in jail for several days and in October she came out on the vine. At the same time, Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty was also arrested in the same drugs case. He received Bell on 2 December.

Riya Chakraborty will return to the big screen this year

A few days ago, Riya’s close director Rumi Jaffrey told that Riya is preparing to return next year. Rumi said, “This year has been very painful for Riya. Although this year has proved to be bad for everyone, but it has been extremely troublesome for Riya. Can you even imagine that a middle class family girl who is doing well, will have to spend a month in jail. ”

Rumi said that Riya Chakraborty’s spirits are badly broken due to going to jail. Rumi said while talking to SpotboyE that I had recently met Riya Chakraborty. She was very calm, did not want to talk much. After what has happened to him, he cannot be blamed for such behavior. Let this matter stop. I am sure Riya has a lot to say. Rumi said that Riya is trying to recover herself from that crisis.