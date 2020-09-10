The plot of death is getting entangled instead of solving with time. Many things have been revealed about his mental health so far. The CBI is investigating how he died. Sushant’s fans and family members have meanwhile brought out many videos of him. Now another video of him is viral. There are reports that it has been shot by Riya Chakraborty.

Riya Chakraborty is asking questions to Sushant

In this viral video, Sushant is talking to Riya like a little kid. Riya asks Sushant, what color are your ears, Sushant says – Pink. Riya then asks, Sushant answers Pink on what color you are. Riya then calls them handsome. Riya asks, what are you doing, Sushant has a book named Loaded in hand and says- Loaded. Then Riya says, you don’t lose in ludo. Sushant says that it was won. Then Sushant says 1 + 1 = 0. On this, Riya says no Babu does not speak zero to himself.

Riya agreed to take drugs

Riya Chakraborty is in 14 days judicial custody due to drug connection. He has been sent to Byculla Jail. Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is trying for his bail. The NCB came into action in this case after Riya’s drug chat went viral. Several rounds of questioning followed by a raid at the house of Rhea and Samuel Miranda, leading to an arrest in the case. Riya’s brother Shouvik and the house manager are also in judicial custody for 14 days. Riya had confessed to the NCB about taking drugs, although according to reports, she has written in the bail application that she was forcibly confessed to the crime.