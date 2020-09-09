Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Riya was produced in front of the magistrate on Tuesday evening through video conferencing. The NCB claimed in its investigation that Riya Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to market drugs for Sushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ria Chakraborty’s arrest also exposes film industry’s relationship with drug mafias: JDU
However, after Riya Chakraborty’s arrest, a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu have come in support of Riya Chakraborty and she has Riya In support of, the post has also been shared on social media.
Riya Chakraborty alleges Sushant Singh Rajput forced me to take drugs
