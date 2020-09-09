Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday evening after the drug chat surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On Wednesday, Riya has been sent to Byculla Jail for 14 days judicial custody. On Wednesday, his lawyer filed a bail application in the court which was dismissed on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, during her bail plea, Riya made a shocking claim. He said that 80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs. Our affiliate channel Times Now reported that Riya has also claimed that no agency had put pressure on her.

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Riya was produced in front of the magistrate on Tuesday evening through video conferencing. The NCB claimed in its investigation that Riya Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to market drugs for Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ria Chakraborty’s arrest also exposes film industry’s relationship with drug mafias: JDU

However, after Riya Chakraborty’s arrest, a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu have come in support of Riya Chakraborty and she has Riya In support of, the post has also been shared on social media.